KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has today applied to the Federal Court to cancel the High Court’s decision which found him guilty over the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds, claiming that the High Court judge who heard his case purportedly had a conflict of interest that may lead to a real danger of bias.

The application was announced by Najib and his lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

The announcement comes ahead of the Federal Court’s scheduling hearing in August of Najib’s final appeal against both the High Court’s guilty verdict against him and the Court of Appeal’s upholding of the guilty verdict and the jail sentence and RM210 million fine sentencing against him.

