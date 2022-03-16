Apex court dismisses Najib’s attempt to introduce new evidence in SRC graft case

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 7, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s attempt to introduce additional evidence in his RM42 million SRC International corruption appeal has been shut down by Chief Justice Datuk Seri Utama Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and four other top judges.

In a report by MalaysiaKini, the five-person Federal Court bench unanimously dismissed Najib’s attempt to introduce new evidence, like former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz’s family’s banking information.

Alongside Tengku Maimun was Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh.

On December 7 last year, Najib appealed against the Court of Appeal's decision that dismissed the former prime minister's application to adduce additional evidence.

The next day, the Court of Appeal dismissed his main appeal to quash his conviction as well as a 12-year jail term and RM210 million fine over the SRC graft case.

MORE TO COME