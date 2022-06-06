RapidKL and GoKL buses at the Pasar Seni bus station in Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — DAP deputy secretary-general Liew Chin Tong has hit back at Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, saying that the latter "chose to resort to hysterical tirade” in his latest response in a series of public exchanges between the two.

"I urge Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong to engage in a calm, professional and rational discussion about public transport,” Liew said in Facebook posting this morning.

Liew responded to Wee’s claims that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was "anti-public transport” by detailing the measures taken by PH in dealing with public transportation issues which include: moving public transportation to the purview of the Transport Ministry, the popular My50 and My100 unlimited travel passes introduced by then transport minister Anthony Loke, and keeping costs down with the Rapid Transit System (RTS) programme.

Liew claimed that, on the other hand, under Wee’s administration — only 400 out of 1,000 operable buses were deployed by RapidKL daily, Wee’s intervention has caused the Klang Valley Double Tracking 2 (KVDT2) project to stall and the Interim Stage Bus Support Fund (ISBSF) to be reduced, Rapid Kamunting and Rapid Kuantan bus services were stopped, and CityLiner buses under Konsortium Transnasional Bhd have halted in places like Seremban and Kelantan.

"Wee, in an interview with China Press, said that the congestion was caused by Malaysia having too many registered vehicles, stating that it wasn’t his fault and implying that he or his ministry couldn’t do much.

"In the same interview, he also said fares for public transport had to be increased due to rising costs. I’m not sure whether he knows that his suggestion would deter people from using public transport.” Liew added.

Liew said that the only way to reduce congestion is to get more Malaysians to switch to public transport.

"But public transport, especially buses, have to be subsidised and be provided with sufficient numbers, punctuality and comfort,” he said.

As part of Wee’s measures to curb the increasing traffic congestion faced by the nation, particularly in city centres, the Road Transport Department has restricted the entry of heavy vehicles into Kuala Lumpur.

To Liew's suggestion for the government to support and provide subsidies for public transport, Wee said the government has already allocated RM115 million for the My50 and My100 unlimited travel passes.

"I wonder how much more the government, which Liew claimed is almost going bankrupt, should increase its subsidies?" Wee asked.