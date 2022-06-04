Kelantan had been recording daily Covid-19 cases in the double digits since a month ago. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, June 4 ― All the 21 Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kelantan have been closed since May 31, said State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

However, he said however, three PKRCs at the health facilities at Pasir Mas Hospital, Tengku Anis Hospital in Pasir Puteh and Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) here, were still being maintained and placed in standby mode.

He said the decision in closing the 21 PKRCs involved was done after taking into account that the country was in the transition phase and the daily Covid-19 case in Kelantan, which had been recording a two-digit number since a month ago.

“All the PKRCs have been closed, except the at the health facilities... they will used again in the event of an increase in Covid-19 patients, but so far, we do not expect a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. In fact, after the Aidilfitri celebration, the number of daily cases remains under 20,” he added.

He told this to reporters after a dinner hosted by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) here last night, which was also attended by Kelantan PKRC director Dr Mohd Zurairie Mohd Zubir.

The dinner was hosted for public health workers, members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), staff of the State Prison Department, as well as volunteers who were on duty at the PKRC in Kelantan.

Meanwhile, on the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), Dr Zaini said so far, Kelantan had recorded a cumulative of 5,500 cases.

“So far, there has been no significant increase in the number of cases. For yesterday, about 100 cases were reported and so far, five nurseries are still closed in Kota Baru and Tanah Merah.

He advised parents, especially those with small children to take precautions by always maintaining cleanliness to curb the spread of HFMD. ― Bernama