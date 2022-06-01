Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech during the 48th Barisan Nasional anniversary, June 1, 2022 — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has today denied that he will implement a Cabinet reshuffle in order to strengthen his position in leading the administration.

He also said he will meet with Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin first after the latter resigned as plantation industries and commodities minister after defecting from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, a portfolio that has since been fought over by the party and ally Umno.

"She said that she will discuss with me once we meet and I will decide once the discussion has concluded,” he told reporters during the Barisan Nasional 48th Convention at World Trade Center here.

