Datuk Seri Najib Razak delivers his speech during a Barisan Nasional convention at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur June 1, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Former Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Najib Razak told the coalition at its 48th anniversary celebration today that he was not accused of stealing in his corruption trials but of laundering funds he did not personally enjoy.

He claimed political persecution in his ongoing trials related to 1MDB and said he has offered to debate his political rivals to profess his innocence.

“Meanwhile we have political appointees in government agencies and ex-judges turning prosecutors against me, so I ask where’s the fairness here?” he said in apparent reference to Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, the lead prosecutor whom he has tried repeatedly to disqualify from his cases without success.

“Ladies and gentlemen, just so you know, I am not accused of stealing any money. Rather under AMLA (Anti-Money Laundering Act) I have used money not for myself,” Najib said during his speech at the World Trade Centre here today.

Najib claimed his case differed from that of former finance minister Lim Guan Eng’s corruption trial related to the Penang undersea tunnel.

He then went on to attack former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, criticising the latter for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and for the proclamation of Emergency last year.

“The truth is he (Muhyiddin) is a coward and I’m not just saying this, I have information from ministers in the government at the time who asked him and he admitted.

“He said the reason for the parliamentary suspension was to save his government from a parliamentary vote, not to fight Covid so he has lied,” Najib claimed.

The Muhyiddin administration’s repeated lockdowns hurt the economy and even cost human lives, Najib said.

Acknowledging BN’s unprecedented defeat in the 2018 general election, Najib said the coalition was now in a strong position to regain power.

“PKR had only one per cent of voters, Pejuang are rejects, and PAS and DAP are seeing a decline in support.

“So, the people want someone who is solid at the base, and still strong and united like Umno, so, make sure at GE15, you go out and punish PH (Pakatan Harapan) for their failures,” he added.

BN is celebrating it’s 48 year anniversary with a convention at the World Trade Centre today. Top Umno, MIC and MCA officials were in attendance.