Datuk Seri M Saravanan is on a joint working group meeting with Bangladeshi officials in Dhaka tomorrow. —Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said today he is unfazed by threats of a protest over his ministry's decision to limit the number of Bangladeshi recruiters allowed to send their citizens as labourers here.

Malaysiakini reported that Saravanan, who is scheduled to lead a ministry delegation for a Joint Working Group meeting in Dhaka tomorrow, said he is unafraid of any protest reportedly planned against him there.

"I am not afraid. The more they threaten, the more I will ban!" he reportedly said.

Earlier today, Bangladeshi newspaper The Business Post reported that some 2,000 recruiters have threatened to hold a demonstration in the capital to demand an open market to supply labour to Malaysia.

Citing industry sources, the paper said recruitment costs would go up from 120,000 Bangladeshi Taka (RM5,900) per person to 450,000 Bangladeshi Taka (RM22,200) if a cartel is allowed to control the market.

In December last year, Malaysia and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers, effective for five years until December 2026.

Saravanan said in a statement that the MoU outlined the responsibilities of both countries, including those related to the employers from Malaysia and workers from Bangladesh as well as the duties of private employment agencies in both countries.