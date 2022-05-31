Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali speaks to reporters after a visit to the special vaccination centre (SPPV) at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Baru, Kelantan February 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), which was launched on Feb 3 for children aged five to 11, ended today, said Deputy Health Minister, Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said from tomorrow (June 1) to Jan 31, 2023, the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five on or after May 31, 2022, will only be offered through health clinics (KK) and private clinics that still operate as vaccination centres (PPVs).

“Parents who intend to give vaccinations to children who have reached the age of five are advised to register and book an appointment through the MySejahtera application, or an appointment directly at KK," he said in a statement, today.

Recently, he was reported to have said that the Ministry of Health (MoH) did not intend to extend PICKids, as enough time has been given to parents to bring their children to get vaccinated for free.

He said after this, if parents want to get the Covid-19 vaccine injection for their children, they have to go to a private clinic for a certain fee.

Since PICKids launched in Feb, a total of 1,720,411 children aged five to 11 have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 1,171,888 children or 33 per cent have completed two doses.

“An estimated 548,523 children will complete their second dose by Aug 30,” said Dr Noor Azmi. — Bernama