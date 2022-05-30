PKR’s Rafizi Ramli speaks to the media after a debate with PKR vice president Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution in Shah Alam May 11,2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Rafizi Ramli has today called for reform within PKR in his thank-you message to party members for electing him as their new deputy president, pointing out that voters are now more focused on issues of structural failure rather than comparing which political side is “less dirty”.

In a statement marking his unofficial ascendancy to the party’s number two position over another PKR veteran Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, he said that the battle for the best ideas should be the top priority for party progression rather than personal endeavours.

“The reality is that the will of the voters has now changed. It is no longer a matter of Keadilan/Pakatan Harapan being seen as cleaner than Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional. We also need to be smarter and more efficient as administrators and future ministers.

“My friends and I decided to risk it and put ourselves forward for the Keadilan election to fight based on such ideas. I was told members of Keadilan would not be able to understand this message and would care more about personal matters rather than the ideas,” he said, using the party's name for itself.

Rafizi further said that his win over Saifuddin did not mean that he was the better man, but rather that he embodied the will of the party’s grassroots to get back on the reform track.

He asserted that those who voted for him also have the power to revoke the mandate given to him should his attitude not mirror their aspirations.

“The authority of the people is what we have respected all this while.That power comes from the people and everyone who intends to get involved in politics must always remember it,” he added.

Yesterday, the PKR polls concluded with Rafizi being voted into the party’s second-most powerful position after its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. He garnered 67,895 votes to Saifuddin’s 48,797.

Saifuddin conceded by congratulating Rafizi and other winners in the PKR internal election yesterday.

He also urged party members to respect the outcome reached through the democratic voting process over the weekend.

He said this would allow PKR to mend party splits and focus on ensuring its congress proceeds smoothly.