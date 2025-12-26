PUTRAJAYA, Dec 26 — Social media algorithms that are opaque and designed to keep users addicted have become one of the greatest threats to public safety and children’s development, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said these digital platform algorithms function as a “secret source” to ensure users repeatedly return to the applications, posing a far greater danger to children, who cannot regulate their own usage.

“Adults may be able to stop using a platform because they have responsibilities and commitments. But when children grow up exposed to such algorithms, especially when they are unable to resist them, it will affect their mental development and lead to addiction,” he said in a recent interview with Bernama.

The interview was conducted by Editor-in-Chief, Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, alongside Acting Deputy Editor-in-Chief of News Services Mohd Shukri Ishak and Executive Editor of Economic Services M. Saraswathi.

Fahmi said his concerns intensified after receiving a briefing from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), which revealed a sharp rise in crimes originating from social media—figures he described as horrifying.

“The three most worrying categories are sexual crimes against children, scam-related crimes, and online gambling. These crimes are widespread across multiple platforms,” he said.

He also highlighted the existence of a Facebook group called “Awek Budak Sekolah”, which was allowed to operate by the platform despite clearly involving sexual exploitation of children. The group reportedly had between 30,000 and 40,000 members, the majority of whom were men.

Fahmi further pointed out that public figures have also fallen victim to online fraud. He cited the case of Prof Datuk Dr Muhaya Mohamad, whose name was used by hundreds of fake accounts to sell non-existent health products, resulting in her receiving a warning letter from the Ministry of Health.

“Despite this issue being raised, the fake accounts are still active. This demonstrates the platform’s failure to take decisive action,” he said.

On this matter, Fahmi stressed that ensuring internet safety is not solely the responsibility of the government or PDRM, but also requires active involvement from parents.

“Parents play a very important role. Devices are not babysitters and cannot replace parents. Allowing children to use devices for hours on end is extremely dangerous.

“These algorithms can addict our children, corrupt their moral values, and jeopardise their future,” he said, urging parents to be vigilant about the content their children consume.

Addressing global concerns, Fahmi noted that the spread of false information and algorithmic manipulation has contributed to negative public perceptions of national institutions in several countries, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to defame public figures.

He reiterated that the government does not intend to curb freedom of expression, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s stance that critics should not be prosecuted.

However, he stressed that freedom must not be abused to spread slander or criminal content.

“We are free to speak, but we are not free to spread slander to the extent that it causes serious harm to society, the nation, and the world. That cannot be allowed,” he said. — Bernama