KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of continuous rain at the dangerous level in Kelantan and Terengganu until Dec 29 (Monday).

MetMalaysia announced that the areas affected are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan, while in Terengganu it involves Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang.

A warning of continuous rain at the severe level is expected in Jeli, Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman); and Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin) for the same period.

In addition, a warning of continuous rain at the alert level is expected to involve the Gua Musang area in Kelantan; Pahang (Jerantut, Maran and Bera) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi) until Dec 29. — Bernama