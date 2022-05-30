Former Selangor mentri besar Mohamad Khir Toyo said that he would still help BN to win back the Sungai Besar parliamentary constituency in Selangor irrespective of whether he is chosen or not to be the coalition’s candidate there. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SHAH ALAM, May 30 — Former Selangor mentri besar Mohamad Khir Toyo is leaving it to the Umno leadership whether to choose him as a candidate in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

He said that he would still help Barisan Nasional (BN) to win back the Sungai Besar parliamentary constituency in Selangor irrespective of whether he is chosen or not to be the coalition’s candidate there.

“The question of candidates, let the top leadership decide. It is up to the president (Umno president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), if he thinks I can win, I will accept, if I contest to lose, for what?” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Khir also did not rule out the possibility of him being fielded as a candidate in a state seat (in Selangor).

The Sungai Besar seat is currently held by Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Muslimin Yahaya from Bersatu, who defeated BN candidate Datuk Budiman Mohd Zohdi and PAS candidate Mohamed Salleh M Husin in GE14. — Bernama