KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — A total of 10 individuals allegedly dissatisfied with the Covid-19 vaccination, failed to file the judicial review award granted to them by the Court of Arbitration.

This follows the decision of High Court Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh, who dismissed the application after he was satisfied that the Court of Arbitration had no jurisdiction to register the award.

They claimed that the implementation of PICK resulted in deaths, adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) and discrimination against those who refused the vaccine.

Lawyer Mohamad Zainuddin Abu Bakar, representing all the applicants, told reporters, that Amarjeet also suggested that they submit the judicial review application directly to the High Court according to correct procedure.

In an ex-parte application filed on March 30, the 10 individuals applied for a court order to be given the right to enter and register the judicial review award dated March 3, 2022, granted by the Court of Arbitration, with the High Court here.

They also sought to be given the right to include claims in the judicial review application and list the names of the respondents.

In an affidavit in support of the application, Mohamad Zainuddin said on March 3, all applicants had received an ex-parte award from the Kuala Lumpur Court of Arbitration.

He said the court ordered the judicial review application to be filed and registered with the High Court here within 30 days from the date of the award. — Bernama