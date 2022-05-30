Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (centre) with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan (left) dan Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili at the opening of the state-level 2022 Kaamatan Festival in Kota Kinabalu, May 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

PENAMPANG, May 30 — The people of Sabah are urged to maintain the value of unity in diversity for future generations as a reflection of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) aspirations, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the people of Sabah were very fortunate to be blessed with rich cultures and traditions, adding that their spirit of brotherhood and unity in diversity was evident ahead of the Kaamatan Festival celebration.

“The ability of various ethnic groups in Sabah to sit together at one table is a reflection and true spirit of the Malaysian Family that needs to be maintained and preserved forever.

“I urge all the people to maintain the value of unity and understanding for a better future and generations to come,” he said in his speech at the opening of the state-level 2022 Kaamatan Festival here today.

Kaamatan is a festival of thanksgiving for a good harvest originally celebrated by the Kadazan-Dusun communities but later developed into a festival celebrated by Sabahans of various backgrounds in May every year.

Hajiji said the theme of this year’s festival, namely “Kaamatan Ensouls Nature” or “Kaamatan Monunduan Do Winorun” in Kadazan-Dusun language was very apt, especially with the various phenomena due to global climate change.

He hoped the theme could generate awareness and reminders to all levels of society to preserve and conserve nature for future generations.

Meanwhile, he said the Sabah government was committed to preserving and conserving the environment and had allocated RM131.93 million from this year’s budget to the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry and its agencies.

“This is among the state government’s ongoing commitments for environmental preservation and conservation. This initiative is part of the efforts to ensure every component in establishing green sustainability will be given due attention,” he added.

At the same time, Hajiji announced a special allocation of RM3.5 million for a project to upgrade the Kadazandusun Cultural Association Sabah hall here as well as for other upgrading work in the vicinity of the hall. — Bernama