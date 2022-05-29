Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed arrives at the launching of the Subnational Statistics of State Legislative Assembly and Key Findings Population and Housing Census of Malaysia 2020 in Jeli May 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

JELI, May 29 — Medium- and long-term socio-economic development plans to establish an agenda for ageing nation by 2030 will be implemented by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the work on the agenda would be supported by relevant ministries and all stakeholders in line with the whole-of-nation approach.

“The purpose of this agenda is to further strengthen the country’s preparation to deal with an ageing population as a whole.

“The impact of the ageing nation spans various sectors and is not only focused on the care and welfare of the elderly which includes challenges in health, education, finance, productivity and labour as well as the use of technology that will determine long-term and sustainable economic growth,” he told reporters after launching the Subnational Statistics of State Legislative Assembly and Key Findings Population and Housing Census of Malaysia 2020 here today.

Also present were Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and Census 2020 Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

Elaborating, Mustapa, who is also Jeli member of parliament, said the impact of an ageing nation depended on the extent to which a country is prepared to deal with it, adding that the government has taken steps to address the issue since 1995.

“In addition to the National Policy for Older Persons (DWEN) and the Action Plan for Older Persons, the National Senior Citizens Advisory and Consultative Council has been established as a mechanism to monitor the effectiveness of all programmes and activities related to senior citizens to realise DWEN.

“This matter is spearheaded by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry,” he said.

Mustapa said the Key Findings Population and Housing Census of Malaysia 2020 showed that 2.2 million or 6.8 per cent of the 32.4 Malaysia population aged 65 and above, an increase from 1.4 million people in 2010.

“Perak recorded the highest percentage of the elderly population with 8.9 per cent in 2020, followed by Perlis and Kedah which recorded 7.9 per cent each and Sarawak at 7.5 per cent,” he said. — Bernama