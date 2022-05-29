The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has issued compounds totalling RM256,800 to retailers, wholesalers and breeders nationwide for failing to comply with the maximum price control scheme for chicken and eggs which came into effect on February 5. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 29 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has issued compounds totalling RM256,800 to retailers, wholesalers and breeders nationwide for failing to comply with the maximum price control scheme for chicken and eggs which came into effect on February 5.

Its deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said it involved 1,034 cases covering various offences, including selling items beyond the ceiling price and failing to display special price tags as instructed.

A total of 1,033 business items worth RM133,000 were also seized during the same period.

“As of yesterday, we have inspected 66,375 premises at the retailer, wholesaler and producer levels,” he told reporters at the state’s KPDNHEP Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Of the total number of cases, he said 41 cases were taken action for not displaying price tags, selling above the ceiling price (111 cases) and failing to display special price tags (882 cases).

Rosol said KPDNHEP’s enforcement team has been instructed to increase monitoring at certain premises to detect errant traders.

“If we look at the trends, the price of chicken or food will increase within a week or two before the price control scheme ended and this needs to be addressed,” he said.

Rosol also gave assurance that there would be no shortage of food supply for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration. — Bernama