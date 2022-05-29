MELAKA, May 29 — The Melaka government has always recognised the local and international media as its strategic partners, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said that, as such, the state government was open to any suggestions, ideas, views and constructive criticisms from the media for the benefit of the state and its people.

“This is because, without the close assistance and cooperation from the media, it is quite difficult for the administration, specifically the state government, to draw up development plans for the state, especially in terms of delivering accurate and verified information,” he said in his speech at the launching of the National Journalists Day (Hawana) 2002 celebration at Banda Hilir here today.

Hawana 2022, which is themed “People’s Voice, National Aspiration” and attended by about 700 local and overseas media practitioners, was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and also participated by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said that the world of journalism should remain relevant in line with the development of technology, where the latest information is at one’s fingertips, adding that any information obtained must be reported ethically and responsibly.

“Journalistic professionalism must be fully upheld by all media practitioners. News must be reported with full facts, fairly and justly. Indeed, what you write can build the nation if used positively,” he said. — Bernama