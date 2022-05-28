Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Editor -in -Chief Khairdzir Md Yunus (left) is pictured during preparations in conjunction with National Journalist Day (HAWANA) 2022 in Melaka, May 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, May 28 — Journalists and media practitioners have started arriving in the historic city to attend the National Journalist Day (Hawana) 2022 celebration which will take place at the Hatten Hotel here, tomorrow.

Head of Bernama Radio Azlan Idris, who is also the HAWANA 2022 Exhibition and Forum Content Committee chief, said about 85 per cent of the invited media practitioners had confirmed their attendance as of yesterday.

"We expect the number to increase today and of course we hope for full capacity attendance.

"...tomorrow is their day to appreciate the services and sacrifices of journalists over the years. We want to ensure that May 29 is celebrated every year by journalists,” he said when met at the HAWANA 2022 rehearsal today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to officiate Hawana 2022 tomorrow which will also be enlivened with the presence of representatives of journalists from neighbouring countries - Indonesia and Vietnam - who arrived today.

Themed ‘Suara Jelata, Aspirasi Negara’ (People’s Voice, National Aspiration), HAWANA 2022 is expected to be attended by about 700 media practitioners, including National Journalism Laureate Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar, Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) chief executive officer Datuk Dr Chamil Wariya, media agency leaders, as well as the country’s young journalists.

Meanwhile, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) cadet reporter Nur-Aimi Mohamed Ghazemy, 25, expressed her excitement to be able to attend the event which brought together journalists and media practitioners from all over the country.

"As a new journalist, I am very happy to be able to attend HAWANA 2022 and at the same time be given the opportunity to get to know the world of journalism and mass media from those with vast experience in the field through this programme,” she said.

Bernama trainee Nur Syafiqah Azdha Mahamad Subri, 24, said being chosen as one of the HAWANA 2022 participants was a valuable experience for her as the programme could help her in gaining more knowledge on journalism.

The Hawana 2022 celebration will begin with a media forum which will serve as a platform for editors-in-chief, editors and media personalities to discuss the future of the media industry, especially in the face of technological advances and an increasingly challenging environment.

HAWANA, which is celebrated annually on May 29, is the recognition and appreciation from the government for media practitioners to honour their contributions in helping to develop the country and strengthen unity. — Bernama