KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — A former diplomat for Malaysia was today released from remand, after having been arrested and held for seven days by the police for investigations following the discovery of over 100 cannabis trees at his home in Janda Baik, Pahang.

Lawyer Rahmat Hazlan confirmed to the Malay Mail that the former ambassador was arrested on May 21, with the Magistrates’ Court in Raub, Pahang granting the police’s application for the man to be remanded for seven days.

Today was due to be the end of the seven-day remand period, with Rahmat saying that the police had today applied for a second remand from magistrate Shahrul Ekhsan Hasim in the Magistrates’ Court in Bentong, Pahang.

"The police sought to apply for a second remand for another seven days but this was not granted by the magistrate after he was satisfied that there is no evidence to implicate him with any offences, amongst others,” Rahmat told Malay Mail.

With the police failing to obtain a second remand for this former diplomat, he was released today, Rahmat confirmed.

For the police’s application today for the second remand, it was conducted by the investigating officer Inspector An Afifa Baharudin, while the former diplomat was represented by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Rahmat himself.

As for the former diplomat’s son who was also arrested in the same case, Rahmat confirmed that the Magistrates’ Court in Raub had previously also granted a seven-day remand from May 24 to 30 for the son.

Asked for updates on the former envoy’s son, Rahmat said the son’s remand period ends on Monday, and said the police is expected to apply for a second remand on Monday.

On May 24, Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the police had raided the former diplomat’s property and confiscated 102 cannabis trees at an estimated value of RM61,200 and other items.

Out of the 102 trees, police had found 60 of them planted and eight in a tent, while 34 of them are young trees.

Ramli said the former diplomat’s son was arrested on May 23.

This case is being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Ramli had said the case is considered the largest seizure of cannabis trees in the country's narcotics history, with previous seizures involving only cannabis trees grown in pots.