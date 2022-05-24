The case is considered the largest seizure of cannabis trees in the country's narcotics history, with previous seizures involving only cannabis trees grown in pots, according to Ramli. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — A former Malaysian diplomat has been arrested by the police after being suspected of owning a cannabis farm with more than 100 trees at his home in Janda Baik, Pahang.

According to Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, the police confiscated 102 cannabis trees at his home in a raid yesterday, with an estimated value of RM61,200, along with dried cannabis leaves weighing 1.02 kilograms -—worth an estimated RM2,500 — and a bottle liquid made of cannabis extract worth RM250.

He said that the suspect admitted to planting the trees in 2015 on a two-hectare piece of land, and learned how to plant the illegal plant via YouTube. He added that the suspect had sourced the seeds of the plant from various sources in Kuala Lumpur, and had eight dogs guarding the property.

"An inspection behind the house and its garage saw police find 60 cannabis trees planted along the boundaries and eight more in a tent.

"The police also found 34 young trees, making it a total of 102 trees found, with a confiscation value of RM61,200,” he said at a press conference at the Bentong District Police Headquarters today.

Ramli added that after arresting the suspect, the police also arrested his 53-year-old son at his home in Shah Alam yesterday.

"A urine test on the suspect found that he was negative for drugs, but he admitted to using a few drops of the cannabis liquid in his drinks over the past three years, while his son tested positive and has admitted to being hooked on it since 2013,” he said.

He said that the suspect will be investigated under Sections 39B, 6B and 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and has been remanded for a week until the coming Saturday, while an application of remand for his son has been put forward today.

The case is considered the largest seizure of cannabis trees in the country's narcotics history, with previous seizures involving only cannabis trees grown in pots, according to Ramli.