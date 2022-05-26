A nationwide Bernama survey revealed that the limited chicken stock was due to higher demand, resulting in traders having to cease operations much earlier than normal. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — There is no need for panic buying since the supply of raw chicken is still available and can be easily obtained in the open market even though stock is limited.

A nationwide Bernama survey revealed that the limited chicken stock was due to higher demand, resulting in traders having to cease operations much earlier than normal. It has also resulted in an increase in price as demand is higher than supply.

In Kuala Lumpur, the sale of raw chicken was lower than normally sold at Pasar Muhibbah Taman Nirwana in Ampang and Datuk Keramat Wet Market. Traders admitted that they had to raise the ceiling price due to the limited stock.

Chicken seller Hakim Abdul Rashid, 40 said the government’s move to stop chicken exports beginning June 1 was fair to stabilise the supply and price of raw chicken at domestic level.

Traders are plagued by chicken supply disruptions at a wet market in Jalan Othman, Petaling Jaya May 22, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Meanwhile, in Selangor, a trader at Pasar Moden Seksyen 16, Sazali Ramli, 43, said customers now need to place their orders one day earlier to make sure that they get their order the next day. He explained that it was an initiative that five chicken sellers had to take at the market.

Besides that, a survey of the premises found that processed chicken was sold out as early as 9 am.

And according to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Price Catcher application, most markets, supermarkets and retail outlets here were selling standard dressed chicken at RM6.99 a kilogramme but some outlets were selling them at RM11 a kilogramme.

In Perlis, the supply of chicken was stable and adequate to meet consumer demand in the state.

A chicken seller at Pasar Besar Sena, Amran Shaari, 39, decided not to limit the number of chickens sold to a customer after supply improved two days ago.

In Kedah, Ayam Bismi Empire Sdn Bhd (Ayam Bismi) director Mazlina Kamaruddin who is also a poultry farmer and supplier said excessive demand and use of chicken during Aidilfitri had resulted in a decline in supply and she had to ration sales to buyers.

Meanwhile, in Penang, Bayan Baru chicken seller, Mohamad Shafi Yaakop, 27, said suppliers and poultry farmers, had informed him that the supply problem now was due to the high demand which supply was not able to meet because many chicks had died while the price of bran and corn had gone up.

In Perak, trader, Rostam Lod, 51, said he had problems meeting demand, especially during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and now he is only able to sell about 300 chickens a day compared with 500 chickens previously.

In Terengganu, a chicken seller at Pasar Besar Kedai Payang, Mohd Hafiza Abdul Ghani, 39, said the profit he earned was too slim at only RM0.50 for a kilogramme of chicken at this time.

In Pahang, a trader at Pasar Besar Kuantan Mohd Radzi Zakaria, 30, said that lately, he only gets a supply of between 20 to 30 chickens a day compared with 150 chickens a day before this, resulting in his chickens being sold out in a short time.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, a chicken trader at Pasar Tok Guru in Pengkalan Chepa, Mohd Syukri Abdullah, 40, said the government’s move to stop the export of chicken was not only to ensure there was enough supply to meet domestic demand but also control the price of raw chicken from continuing to rise.

A Bernama survey in Negri Sembilan also discovered that most fresh chicken traders at Pasar Awam Rembau would run out of broiler chicken as early as 7.30 am. Workers were also seen busy cutting the chicken for customers who had placed their orders a day earlier.

Chicken trader Ain Raib, 47, said she had no choice but to sell broiler chicken to her regular customers compared to walk-in customers. Ain also said she was not taking orders for two days since supply is limited.

In Johor, a Bernama survey at several public markets and supermarkets in Batu Pahat found that chicken supply was still available and they were being sold under the ceiling price.

A vendor sells chicken at a market in Kuala Lumpur, February 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Poultry farmer Rosman Masdar, 52, said he had a little problem getting a supply of chicks but admitted that he was struggling with the increase in chicken feed prices including bran which had forced him to reduce the number of poultry at his farm.

Rosman felt that the government should reduce the export of chicken and not stop it completely because the move may cause poultry farmers to earn less.

Last Monday, the government announced that it will stop the export of chicken totalling 3.6 million a month beginning June 1 until the price and production of the chicken stabilises.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government also decided to create a chicken stockpile and to optimise the existing cold room storage facility owned by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) and agencies. — Bernama