Johary said MBSJ is the first local council in the country to secure a conviction against eight members of the Koi Tropika Condominium JMB in Puchong.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) succeeded in its court case against a strata property joint management body (JMB) for failing to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) in 2019.

Subang Jaya mayor Datuk Johary Anuar said MBSJ is the first local council in the country to secure a conviction against eight members of the Koi Tropika Condominium JMB in Puchong, The Star reported today.

The eight were charged at the Magistrate’s Court in Subang Jaya on May 20.

"Seven of them pleaded guilty and were fined RM2,000 each.

"All seven paid the fine. The eighth person had passed away and the charge was dropped," Johary was quoted saying at the MBSJ full board meeting.

He said the MBSJ Commissioner of Buildings took action under Rule 34(2) Strata Management Regulations (Maintenance and Management) 2015 of the Strata Management Act 2013.

The Act carries a maximum fine of not more than RM50,000 and jail term of not more than three years, or both.

"I hope all JMBs and management committees will perform their statutory duties of organising the AGM in a timely manner as prescribed in the Act to avoid legal action.

"Holding an AGM is important because it is the main platform for stratified building owners to discuss and resolve issues pertaining to the management of the building," Johary was quoted saying.

Johary also announced at the meeting that the Subang Jaya Local Plan 2035 would be published in the Selangor government gazette today.

"With the completion of the gazetting process, the city council and all stakeholders can use the document for reference on land development, environmental conservation and people’s socio-economic development," he added.