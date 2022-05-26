Children aged between five and 12-years-old receive their Covid-19 vaccine at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil February 3, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — A total of 1,137,100 or 32 per cent of children aged five to 11 in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow portal, 1,687,515 children or 47.5 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,911,110 individuals or 93.6 per cent have completed their vaccination while 3,007,571 or 96.7 per cent of them have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 16,087,068 or 68.4 per cent of the group have received their booster dose while 22,973,652 or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses and 23,249,948 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 9,958 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, of which 2,100 were as the booster dose, 4,068 the second dose and 3,790 the first dose, taking the cumulative number of vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,839,946.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported that six Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, namely three in Johor and one each in Sabah, Sarawak and Putrajaya. — Bernama