Kuala Lumpur Crime Investigation Department chief, SAC Habibi Majinji speaks during disposal of the evidence at Alam Damai Police Station, Kuala Lumpur, May 25, 2022. — Picture Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The police said today they are seeking to extend the remand order on a wushu coach who face two new allegations of sexually assaulting his teen students.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigations Department )CID) chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Habibi Manjiji said that the suspect was arrested on May 23 and is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

"The remand will end tomorrow but we might seek to extend the suspect’s remand if we still need to obtain further statements from others," he told reporters.

"We will refer it to prosecutors once we have completed our investigations."

He also added that the victims are two young girls aged 12 and 13, while the perpetrator is a 30 years old local man who works for a wushu academy in Cheras.

The CID chief said the incident happened in early April but the victims have remained silent due to fear.

"The case was reported by their parents only when the victims informed them about it,” he said.

He added that he was informed that there are currently four sexual assault cases linked to the suspect, with two from Selangor and two from Kuala Lumpur.

On the whereabouts of the victims, the CID chief said that they are under the care of their parents and many young students from the academy have stopped their training due to fear of sexual assaults.

When asked about the modus operandi of the suspect, Habibi said that the coach will beguile the students for a ride after classes, and take the opportunity to molest them in his car.

He added that some victims remained silent because they think their coach has the right to do so, and they were only told it was wrong after they confided to their parents about it.

Previously, the same wushu coach was arrested on May 11 for similar offences in Kajang, Selangor.

The suspect allegedly assaulted a 13-years-old victim based on the excuse that she has failed to obey his orders, and threaten her not to inform anyone about the matter.

However, the incident was brought to light when she decided to confide in her parents about it and it was reported to the police thereafter.