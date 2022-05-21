Johor Umno information chief Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba says the party is targeting to win at least 20 of the 26 parliamentary seats in the state during GE15. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KULAI, May 21 ― Umno is targeting to win at least 20 of the 26 parliamentary seats in Johor in the 15th general election (GE15), said Johor Umno information chief Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said this target was set after seeing the party's success in the Johor state election in March this year and Melaka state election in November last year.

“Judging by the current scenario, it certainly looks like we are heading for more wins in parliamentary seats.

“We won 40 of the 56 state seats for a two-thirds majority (in Johor state polls). So, we will try to target at least 20 of the 26 parliamentary seats,” he told a press conference after a Johor Umno Aidilfitri gathering here last night.

Dr Adham, who is Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, said this when asked to comment on Johor Umno's target for GE15.

The Tenggara Member of Parliament (MP) said the state Umno information machinery was ready to face GE15 anytime it is called.

In GE14, BN won only eight of the 26 parliamentary seats in Johor, with Umno winning seven ― Parit Sulong, Sembrong, Mersing, Tenggara, Kota Tinggi, Pontian and Pengerang ― and MCA taking Ayer Hitam. However, Mersing MP Datuk Abd Latif Ahmad subsequently left Umno to join Bersatu, cutting BN's share of parliamentary seats to seven.

BN’s control of parliamentary seats went back to eight after MCA's Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng won the Tanjung Piai seat in a by-election on November 16, 2019. ― Bernama