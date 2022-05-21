Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (left) distributing food to guests at the Home Minister's Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the Selama District Council Hall May 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

SELAMA, May 21 — Authorities including the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will take appropriate action in curbing the spread of Shiah and mu’tazilah teachings detected in the digital Quran application, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

"Jakim or any enforcement authority will definitely take action," he told reporters at the Larut Perikatan Nasional Aidilfitri Open House at the Selama District Council Hall here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad was reported to have said that Jakim had detected Quran applications that contain deviant interpretations, including the influence of mu’tazilah and Syiah teachings.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the remaining 60 of the 528 detainees who escaped from the immigration detention depot in Kedah were understood to be in the Klang Valley.

In the mass breakout on April 20, a total of 528 Rohingya detainees escaped from the depot after staging a protest, and six of them were killed after being hit by cars while crossing the North-South Expressway. — Bernama