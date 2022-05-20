Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said a review of the political funding Bill is needed to prevent any flip-flopping. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KAJANG, May 20 — Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has today said the Political Funding Bill must be thoroughly reviewed first before it is implemented.

The home minister said a special team or committee must be put to work to ensure the law is effective and avoid any "u-turns" in the future.

"A special team must discuss the matter in detail to ensure that the law can always be used.

"The policy is good but we must make sure its implementation is beneficial as well," he told a press conference after launching the National Anti-Drug Agency's Mobile Recovery Treatment service here.

Yesterday, the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption said it has agreed in principle to a political funding Bill.

In a statement, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the proposal will be discussed with the Cabinet before further engagement with political parties.

Ismail Sabri said the Bill is important to regulate political financing and avoid the risk of corruption and abuse of power by politicians, which would negatively affect the country’s image.

Last week, former Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Wan Ahmad Wan Omar said corruption and the "buying and selling” of elected representatives would continue to be an issue unless the government enacted a Political Funding Act.

The former Pakatan Harapan government had in 2019 planned to table the Bill before its collapse.