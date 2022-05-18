PM: From today, no AP required to import food into Malaysia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to reporters after attending an Aidilfitri celebration hosted by the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) at Puspanitapuri in Putrajaya, May 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, May 18 — The government has agreed not to impose with immediate effect, the approved permit (AP) requirement to import foodstuffs into the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this decision was reached at the Cabinet meeting chaired by him today towards ensuring sufficient food supply in the country.

“This will enable all parties to import any food items into the country,” he told reporters after attending an Aidilfitri celebration hosted by the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) at Puspanitapuri, here.

Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) would later announce the details on the AP matter.

“Previously, there were the APs to import beef and cattle but from today, these are no longer required and anyone can import whatever food items to ensure sufficient supply,” he added. — Bernama