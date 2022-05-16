Gunung Suku water surge incident: SAR team find human body parts, says Perak Fire and Rescue Dept

Perak Fire and Rescue Department and police personnel carry body parts believed to be that of two female climbers reported missing in a water surge incident while climbing Gunung Suku, Simpang Pulai, May 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 16 — The search and rescue (SAR) team has found human body parts, believed to be that of two female climbers who were reported missing in a water surge incident while climbing Gunung Suku, Simpang Pulai, here, yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Muhammad Shahrizal Aris said the body parts were found under a pile of wood at 10.20am today.

“We have found human body parts and the Malaysian Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team (STORM) has brought them down before being sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, here, for further action.

“The body parts were found in a different location from where a human leg was discovered yesterday afternoon. The leg was found in the waterfall area, located in the upper site while, the body parts were found in the lower area,” he said when met by reporters at the Control Post on Scene (PKTK) in Kampung Pos Atap Baru, here today.

Muhammad Shahrizal said a total of 53 personnel from JPBM, the police, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Perak State Forestry Department, Perak Mountain Guides Association and the Cameron Highlands RCRC Communication Unit involved in the operation.

Yesterday, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the two victims were identified as See Su Yen, 32, and Ng Yee Chew, 46.

According to him, during the incident at about 5am, a group of 29 mountain climbers heard the sound of raging water and landslides on the mountain and decided to turn back.

However, he said while on the way down to the foot of the hill, raging waters hit the climbers and the two women mountaineers from Cheras and Klang, Selangor were swept away by strong currents.

He said 27 climbers were later found safe by the rescue team.

Mior Faridalathrash said the incident happened at the Gunung Suku Permanent Forest Reserve which is located about a three-hour walk from the main road and about 32-km drive from the Simpang Pulai police station. — Bernama