Umno ready for GE15, but date is govt’s decision, says Ismail Sabri

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (centre) and Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi (left) arrive to attend the Umno Extraordinary General Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Umno is ready for the 15th general election (GE15), but the date for the polls will be decided by the government, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“Party differs from the government. Even the party is aware that if there are proposals, I will bring them to the Cabinet for approval.

“If the Cabinet decides on a date, a mandate will be given to me and I will discuss the matter with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on procedural matters,” Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice-president said when met after an Umno Aidilftri reception here today.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri attended the Umno Special General Meeting to amend the party constitution that will allow party elections to be held no longer than six months after the general election.

The motion for the amendment was tabled by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled before it was unanimously approved by the 2,586 delegates in attendance.

Commenting on the amendment, Ismail Sabri said Umno will inform the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for approval to postpone the party elections.

Asked if Umno could expect problems with RoS over the matter, Ismail Sabri replied: “We do not know, we will send an application for approval on the amendment, and we have 60 days to submit it,” he said.

Umno previously postponed party elections at its branches, divisions and the Supreme Council levels for 18 months after the 2018/2021 term ended on June 30 last year.

The 18-month period will end by the end of this year and Umno elections must be held before December 30, 2022. — Bernama