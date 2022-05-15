On Youth Day, PM says hopes for better political awareness among youngsters after Undi18 kicks off

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at the Subang Air Force Base after his working visit to the US, Subang May 15, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said he hopes Malaysian youths will become more aware of the concept of parliamentary democracy and their roles as voters after the Undi18 Bill now allows 18-year-olds to vote in elections.

In his National Youth Day address today which was broadcast live, Ismail said that in 2020 the number of voters aged between 21 and 40 was 6.2 million people, making up 40.8 per cent of the total 15.3 million registered voters.

He added that the increasing involvement of young people in the country’s political arena is a positive sign and needs to be expanded more widely.

“On March 12, 2022, the country created a new history when youths were for the first time given the right and mandate to vote in the Johor state election, which recorded an increase of about 28 per cent with the addition of nearly 750,000 voters aged 18 years old and above, from the total of 2.6 million registered voters following the Undi18 automatic registration.

“With the implementation of this Undi18, it is hoped that the youths will be more literate and knowledgeable about the parliamentary democracy system and their role as young voters and further enhance youths’ identity to become responsible citizens ahead of the next general election,” he added.

Ismail said that youth leaders must also be aware and alert of the enforcement of amendments to the Youth Organisations and Youth Development Act 2007 (Act 668) which involves lowering the age limit for youths from 40 to 30.

He added that the amendment to this Act can birth more youth leaders under the age of 30, further providing space for youths to hone their leadership talents and gain as much experience as possible through the spaces left.

