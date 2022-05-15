Dr Noor Hisham decries driver who refused to yield to ambulance

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on January 19, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah expressed his dismay today at a driver recorded blocking an ambulance that had its siren sounding and forced it to overtake illegally.

Sharing a 38-second video from the “DashCam Owners Malaysia” Facebook group that depicted a white Honda CRV not giving way, Dr Noor Hisham said he was appalled by the behaviour.

“Astaghfirullah, there are still selfish drivers who deliberately do not give way to ambulances even though the ambulance siren has long been blaring behind him,” he said in his caption.

Facebook user Chan Siew Peng commented that it is within Dr Noor Hisham’s jurisdiction to ensure enforcement.

“Tan Sri DG, I believe this is within your jurisdiction to ensure enforcement. Now life and death are in your hands,” said Chan.

Dr Noor Hisham replied that being a doctor, life and death are always in his hands but as for this case, enforcement falls under police jurisdiction and he is merely sharing the video for educational purposes.

“Being a doctor, life and death is always in our hands.

“As for this case enforcement is one which is under the police but education is another hence I reposted this to create public awareness and education. Please help us to save lives,” he said in a reply to Chan.