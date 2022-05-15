Domestic Trade Ministry mulls displaying notices on RON95 sales ban to foreign-registered vehicles at border gates

A RON95 fuel pump is pictured at a Shell petrol station in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PADANG BESAR, May 15 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) would consider a suggestion to display notices on the ban of RON95 petrol sales to foreign-registered vehicles at the country’s border gates.

KPDNHEP secretary-general Azman Mohd Yusof said the suggestion put forward by petrol station operators was good and would help in the effort to prevent such vehicles from fuelling up the subsidised petrol reserved for Malaysians.

“We can prepare the notices in Malay, English and Thai languages so that travellers can see the information early before entering the country.

“We will try to look at the effectiveness of its implementation first before making any decision,” he said after a working visit to the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex (ICQ) here today.

Also present were KPDNHEP deputy director of enforcement (operations) Shamsul Nizam Khalil and Perlis KPDNHEP director Norazah Jaafar.

Meanwhile, Azman said 94 cases of smuggling controlled and subsidised items at the national border gates were recorded by KPDNHEP from January to April this year, with seizures amounting to RM7.88 million.

“KPDNHEP views seriously the issue of leakages of controlled and subsidised items, especially those taking place at the country’s border gates because they cause huge losses to the nation,” he said.

Azman also said that KPDNHEP was of the view that its enforcement personnel should be equipped with border control facilities when carrying out their duties so as to ensure their safety.

He said there were also plans to provide them with firearms depending on the locations they were stationed.

“However, a study must be conducted first on the number of firearms needed by taking into account the standard operating procedures, licences, allocations and others.

“We also want to seek an allocation to procure vehicles to facilitate our members when conducting their duties but this matter must be studied first,” he added. — Bernama