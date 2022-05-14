Rina Harun: Women’s Ministry to strengthen cooperation with Bukit Aman’s D11 to ensure well-being of children, women

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun delivers her speech during the 2020 National Women’s Day celebration at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, March 8, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has strengthened cooperation with Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Women and Children's Investigations Division (D11) to improve the safety and well-being of children and women in the country.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, said an engagement session between the ministry and D11 was held yesterday, with KPWKM secretary-general and Social Welfare Department deputy director-general (strategic) also present.

In a post on her Facebook page, Rina said the discussion began with the presentation of NUR Alert’s latest modus operandi and current statistics related to missing children, and she also congratulated the police for their efficiency in resolving many cases.

“I informed the meeting that we have established an integrated committee to manage social issues involving children on social media, which aims to mobilise experts from the police, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and stakeholders to protect the safety of children on social media,” she said.

According to Rina, the committee serves as a platform to strengthen the government’s effort in combating sexual crimes against children on social media by organising campaigns and advocacy programmes.

Apart from that, she said the ministry was in the midst of formulating the new National Child Policy to replace the existing policy, which also involved the cooperation of the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), government agencies and NGOs in providing input related to the group.

“Thank you PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) for its readiness to cooperate in the formulation of the policy,” she said.

Rina said the National Child Development Index was also being created to help the government formulate more effective strategies and programmes, adding that the indicator would help in addressing issues such as underage marriage, child labour and violence against children.

At the same time, she said the meeting was also looking into the possibility of strengthening KPWKM’s Waja Squad, and PDRM has expressed its readiness to train the squad using relevant modules and syllabus that would enable it to become a task force at the national level. — Bernama