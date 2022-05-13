Declaring ‘I am mother’, Zuraida launches new website to honour mothers and greater women empowerment

Launched just a week after Mother’s Day, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said a mother’s role was like non-others and that the founding of her website was in recognition of all mothers and their sacrifices. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 ― Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin today launched a new website called “Mothering” in honour of all mothers.

Launched just a week after Mother’s Day, Zuraida said a mother’s role was like non-others and that the founding of her website was in recognition of all mothers and their sacrifices.

Accordingly, Zuraida said the website would serve as a medium to educate mothers on their rights, assist single mothers and ensure greater women empowerment.

“Being a mother myself, I understand what it takes to look after your family and the sacrifices a woman has to make to keep them happy.

“Despite being a minister, I make it a point to ensure my duties as a mother are never neglected because the family is of utmost importance and we must always make time for our loved ones,” she said in a statement here.

Zuraid said that there was more to be done despite her constant struggle for greater women's representation in politics.

“Many women out there are struggling and facing uphill tasks to juggle their jobs, families and other commitments.

“We must never forget that women and children need strong support, love and care to get by in this challenging world and I hope to do my best to assist them in every way I can,” she said.

The newly launched website is accessible here.