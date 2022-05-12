Shafie Apdal says Warisan-Muda pact off for now

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (left) at Muda’s launch in Kerinchi February 11, 2022. ― Picture by Hari An

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, May 12 — Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the party is once more open to new alliances after its pact with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) fell through.

He said Warisan is on its own again after relations with the fledgling party led by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman ostensibly cooled off following the latter’s collaboration with DAP.

“I told Syed Saddiq, I launch my party first then you launch your party, then let's sign a memorandum. But unfortunately, it didn’t go well, so I communicated with him yesterday and I said let's talk,” he said.

Although he did not outright state the reason for the about turn, Shafie alluded to the party being relatively new in politics.

“In life, you have to be very pragmatic. Before you look into marriage, you need a job. Otherwise, how will you provide food, and a home? You have a lot to think about. How will you take care of your dependents?

“So I have to focus now on building a party and make sure we can house everyone,” he said.

Shafie, however, added that the door was still open for future alliances, as he favoured Muda’s platform for the younger demographic.

“Yes, for the youth. I believe we have to give them hope,” he said.

The two parties had last year been on very friendly terms, citing shared values of a multiracial platform, and officially announced their pact in December at Warisan’s national launch.

However, relations appeared to take a turn following Muda’s alliance with Pakatan Harapan’s DAP and Amanah during the Johor state election.