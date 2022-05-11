Police: Mule account owners to be blacklisted, blocked from opening new bank account

Police will collaborate by sharing information with all banks or financial institutions on ‘mule bank accounts’ so that the owner is blacklisted and will not be able to open a new account. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Police will collaborate by sharing information with all banks or financial institutions on ‘mule bank accounts’ so that the owner is blacklisted and will not be able to open a new account.

The information will also be listed on the ‘Portal Semak Mule’ of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) which can be accessed through https://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the trend of commercial crime now is the increasing use of mule accounts by criminals to commit fraudulent activities online and through social media.

“Last year, a total of 29,769 bank accounts were found to be used as mule accounts while for this year until May 10, a total of 1,669 mule accounts were recorded.

“Of that number, a total of 12,659 individuals were arrested and charged in court for various offences for allowing their bank accounts to be used for criminal activities,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin said police investigation showed that those who allow their accounts to be used by others were actually aware that they should not disclose any information on their bank account to any party as clearly stated in the terms and conditions when opening a bank account.

He also warned any individual or company who no longer had control over their bank account to immediately close it to avoid arrest if the bank account is found to be used for illegal activities.

Mohd Kamarudin also sought the cooperation of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the country to help police make the public aware that they can no longer hide as unknowing victims and stern action will be taken against the bank account holder as being a partner, accessory and accomplice to the crime.

A mule account is when an individual or company allows their bank account to be controlled and used by criminals by handing over an automatic teller machine (ATM) card (PIN number) or provide an online banking password to criminals to receive money from fraudulent activities. — Bernama