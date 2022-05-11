PAS still open to cooperation with Umno in GE15, says its veep

A woman holds PAS-Umno flags during Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah (Muslim Unity Rally) at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, May 11 — PAS is still willing to cooperate with Umno under Muafakat Nasional (MN) to face the 15th general election (GE15), said PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said PAS was prepared to work with any party that champions the Malay and Islamic agenda, in line with PAS’ struggle.

Mohd Amar, who is Kelantan deputy mentri besar, said PAS’ openness in this matter was aimed at protecting the interests of the ummah and preventing Pakatan Harapan (PH) from returning to power,

“Now, PAS is still open to working with Umno. If Umno can review its earlier stand and return to cooperating with PAS, we are always ready.

“In fact, when Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob became prime minister, we did not withdraw our support. If we wanted to betray Umno, we would have retracted our support then,” he told reporters here today. — Bernama