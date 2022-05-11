In Sabah, six-month-old girl hacked to death, mother seriously injured by man believed to be relative

District police chief Supt Dzulbaharin Ismail said the baby died on the spot due to serious head injuries sustained in the 2pm incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KINABATANGAN, May 11 — A six-month-old girl was killed and her mother seriously injured after they were slashed by a man believed to be a relative in Kampung Ubi Sungai Pauh here yesterday.

District police chief Supt Dzulbaharin Ismail said the baby died on the spot due to serious head injuries sustained in the 2pm incident.

“Her 35-year-old foreigner mother suffered serious injuries to the back of the neck and her left ear was almost severed,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulbaharin said the mother had been admitted to the Kinabatangan Hospital.

He said police arrested a 60-year-old Filipino suspect in an oil palm plantation near the scene and seized a parang believed to have been used in the attack.

Police have yet to determine the motive for the attack.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days beginning today for investigation. — Bernama