After Kian Ming announces decision to take break, Loke says DAP open to new face as Bangi candidate

DAP secretary general Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference Petaling Jaya April 14,2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BANGI, May 11 — DAP said today it will begin its search for a new Bangi MP candidate soon, following incumbent Ong Kian Ming’s announcement to not contest in the 15th general election (GE15).

The party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke said although a decision has yet to be made, the party is open to new faces.

“A potential candidate can be anybody. The candidate is not restricted to the three existing assemblymen under this parliamentary constituency, there is no such restriction.

“For MPs, the condition is simple, as long as you are Malaysia, 21-years-old and you are a DAP member, you are eligible,” Loke told reporters at a press conference here.

He added that DAP does not mind giving way to a new name, contrasting itself with other parties with leaders who are squabbling between themselves to contest certain seats.

“What's different from DAP is that other parties [there are members who] are fighting to be a candidate, but in DAP, some of our incumbents like Ong, no one ever said he will not be fielded in the next GE15, but he made his own decision not to contest.

“This is something special about DAP,” he said.

When asked if there are other MPs, such as Damansara MP Tony Pua, who have similarly indicated their non-candidature in GE15, Loke said to date no announcements have been made.

“As far as I know, the only MP so far to make an announcement is Ong, no other announcement or decision was made.

“In every election there will be renewal and new candidates emerging.

“As I mentioned we appreciate the contribution of every leader and MP, but the struggle of the party is not about any particular individual so no one is indispensable, the party struggle must go on,” he added.

Ong was first elected to Parliament in 2013 as Serdang MP during GE13. In GE14, he retained his seat and later switched over to Bangi.

He served as the deputy international trade and industry minister in the Pakatan Harapan administration until its collapse in February 2020.