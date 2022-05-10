Mavcom pledges to investigate complaints of flight delays, rescheduling during Raya period

The Mavcom logo is seen at the reception desk of the office of the Malaysian Aviation Commission in Menara 1 Sentrum, Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on May 28, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) today promised to investigate a series of complaints regarding airlines making changes to flight schedules without adequate notice provided to consumers.

In a statement today, Mavcom said it has requested “the airlines” to submit all relevant data regarding flight schedule disruptions over the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period from April 28 to May 9.

It said this was “to gain an objective, accurate and comprehensive view of the situation, including actual scheduled flights versus the total number of rescheduled flights by all airlines that have occurred during the said festive period”.

This comes after earlier today, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi urged Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Mavcom to look into complaints that AirAsia flights were frequently delayed and rescheduled during the holiday period.

In its statement, Mavcom also called on consumers who have faced improper delays or flight issues to lodge a formal complaint with the airline in question, and forward their complaints to Mavcom via the FlySmart website or mobile app and include the documentation necessary to “facilitate an effective investigation”.

“Under the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC), airlines are required to communicate any change in flight status to consumers as soon as practicable.

“For delays of two hours or more, the operating airline must provide care including meals, telephone calls and internet access.

“In addition, for delays of five hours or more, the airline should provide accommodation, and transport, if a stay becomes necessary.

“If the timing of the rescheduled flight does not meet the consumer’s purpose of travel, a refund of the flight ticket should also be made by the airline,” it said.

Additionally, Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said that his organisation is currently “refining MACPC to enhance the protection of consumers,

especially during unprecedented situations”.

“This will be a priority for Mavcom and we will continue to ensure that industry players remain compliant with the MACPC and that consumer rights are continuously upheld,” he said.

To note, Nanta Linggi said in a Twitter post today that AirAsia has pledged to provide feedback to his ministry within 24 hours.