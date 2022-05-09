White foam found in Sungai Skudai will not affect water treatment plant, says Johor exco

Johor Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K Raven Kumar said investigation by the Johor Department of Environment (DoE) found that the foam that occurred did not affect the operation of the plant. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, May 9 — Fears of white foam patches found in parts of the Sungai Skudai that was detected last Saturday will not affect the water processing quality at the Sultan Ismail Water Treatment Plant (LRA) here that supplies water to more than 200,000 consumers.

Johor Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K Raven Kumar said investigations by the Johor Department of Environment (DoE) found that the foam that occurred did not affect the operation of the plant.

“The state government and Johor DoE will conduct further investigations to identify the source of the alleged pollution, especially at the premises operating along Sungai Skudai which also has the potential to cause the foam,” he said in a statement issued here today.

Raven Kumar said sampling of river water at the Sultan Ismail LRA found that the water quality level was normal with a reading of Dissolved Oxygen (DO) 4.95 and pH 7.

“People can report pollution cases to the DoE through the toll-free line: 1-800-88-2727 or through eaduan at [email protected], if they see any pollution,” he said.

Yesterday, several video recordings of foam in Sungai Skudai went viral on social media.

Johor DoE has taken samples of the bubbly foam water from the Sungai Skudai since last Saturday and found that the water quality was at a normal level.

Its deputy director Mohd Rashdan Topa was quoted as saying that the alkali (pH) level of the river water was recorded at a reading of 7 when the samples were tested.

Johor DoE, which conducted an inspection in Sungai Skudai here this morning, did not rule out the possibility that the incident in the river was caused by nearby industries.