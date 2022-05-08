Mother’s Day: Shower mum with love, attention, PM Ismail Sabri tells Malaysians

In conjunction with Mother’s Day today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reminded children to shower all their love on their mothers while they are still around. — Picture via Twitter/Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — In conjunction with Mother’s Day today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reminded children to shower all their love on their mothers while they are still around.

In a post on his Facebook page to wish mothers a Happy Mother’s Day, he said a mother’s sacrifice cannot be repaid and money is not everything but love and attention are a soothing balm for a heart full of longing.

“The hand that rocks the cradle can shake the world. That is how great a mother’s role is in shaping the life of a child to become a useful human being who can contribute to the development of the country,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also recalled the memories of his late mother, Wan Jah Wan Mamat, in guiding him to become a capable person.

He said his mother had helped a lot in shaping his life so that he would be a person devoted to serving the entire Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) as well as guiding him and his siblings with so much love.

“We, the children of the village, lacked many things and it was mother who made everything perfect and kept us happy in her own way. The gentleness and sincerity of our late mother in bringing us up with such patience.

“Thank you mother for all your sacrifices which I as your son am unable to repay,” he said. — Bernama