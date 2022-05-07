Duo nabbed over robbery of news presenter in PJ

Ku Mashariman said checks revealed that the male suspect had six past records involving drug-related cases and 15 criminal records, adding that he is also a wanted person, while the female suspect did not have any criminal record. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Police arrested two siblings to assist in the investigation of a robbery involving a television news presenter in Damansara Perdana, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the suspects, a 31-year-old local man and his 24-year-old sister, were detained at about 4.30pm yesterday in Puncak Alam.

He said checks revealed that the male suspect had six past records involving drug-related cases and 15 criminal records, adding that he is also a wanted person, while the female suspect did not have any criminal record.

According to him, several case items believed to be from the robbery, including a car used by the suspect in committing the crime, were confiscated.

"Both suspects will be brought to Petaling Jaya Court tomorrow for a remand application to complete the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for committing robbery resulting in injury.

Ku Mashariman said in the 3.40pm incident, a man in his 30s saw his car that was parked by the roadside near Damansara Perdana was being broken into by one of the suspects.

The suspect allegedly smashed the car’s front passenger side window to steal a bag belonging to the complainant containing a laptop as well as personal belongings before fleeing the scene after realising the complainant’s presence, he said adding that the complainant then went after the suspect, following which a scuffle broke out and the complainant’s bag fell from the suspect’s car.

He added the complainant sustained minor injuries and the loss was estimated at RM500.

Previously, a 30-second video clip of the chase that was recorded by a TikTok user who happened to be at the scene went viral on social media. — Bernama