Malaysian Highway Authority: Major roads leading to Klang Valley still jammed with traffic

Traffic flow on major highways heading to the capital is experiencing severe congestion due to the high number of vehicles as city dwellers begin to return to their homes after their Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Roads leading into the Klang Valley are still congested as more people continue returning after spending their Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays in their hometowns.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) spokesman said as of 10pm, stretches of the North-South Expressway heading to Kuala Lumpur — from Bukit Tambun to Jawi, Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar, Simpang Pulai to Gopeng and from the steep climb at Gua Tempurung until Sungkai were congested.

“Traffic is also congested from Pedas Linggi heading towards Port Dickson, Pagoh to Jasin, Melaka and Simpang Ampat to Port Dickson,” he told Bernama tonight.

Traffic from the East Coast, meanwhile, was congested after the Bentong toll plaza leading to Bukit Tinggi, he added. — Bernama