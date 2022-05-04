PM celebrates Raya with Chong Wei

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob received a visit from Datuk Lee Chong Wei and his family in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri May 4, 2022. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today received a visit from the country’s badminton legend, Datuk Lee Chong Wei in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, after a two-year lapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through a posting on his Facebook today, Ismail Sabri said every year Chong Wei, his wife Datin Wong Mew Choo and the couple’s sons Kingston and Terrence would visit him in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

“Chong Wei has been very close to me since I was the Minister of Youth and Sports, until now,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also expressed his thanks to Chong Wei for elevating the country’s name in the international arena.

“Hopefully, Chong Wei will continue to help improve the country’s performance in badminton,” he added.

After 19 years of giving his best to make Malaysia known internationally, Chong Wei announced his retirement in June 2019.

Meanwhile, through a post on his Facebook, Chong Wei described the meeting as ‘special’.

“Unknown to many, Chong Wei and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob have known each other since 2008 when he held the portfolio of Minister of Youth and Sports.

“Since then, every year our family will visit him during Hari Raya. This year is quite special because we haven’t seen each other for two years,” he said.

He also shared his views and knowledge on the country’s badminton development with the Prime Minister’s wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, who is also the patron of the sports in Malaysia, he said. — Bernama