Cops looking for duo after man found shot dead in Bukit Bintang hotel room

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The police are tracking down two local men to assist investigations into a shooting incident at a hotel in Bukit Bintang, yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said they had already identified the suspects who are in their 40s and 50s.

“A local man who was detained at the scene yesterday has been remanded until May 9 to facilitate investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Dellhan said the police were investigating the relationship between the victim and all the suspects as well as the motive behind the incident.

A 49-year-old local man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead at a hotel room in Bukit Bintang yesterday, an hour after he checked in.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Habibi Majinji said the incident was discovered by a hotel employee who gained entry to the room and then called the police at about 7pm.

The case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he said. — Bernama