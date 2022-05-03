KL police: Man found dead in hotel room in Bukit Bintang with gunshot wound to head

Police said a local man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead at a hotel room in Bukit Bintang this afternoon. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — A local man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the forehead at a hotel room in Bukit Bintang this afternoon, an hour after he checked in.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Habibi Majinji said the incident was discovered by a hotel employee who gained entry to the room and then called the police at about 7pm.

“The victim, a 46-year-old man from Johor, checked into the hotel at 6pm. Police have detained his roommate for investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Habibi said there was no apparent motive for the incident and the firearm used has not been found.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he said. — Bernama