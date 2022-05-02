Cops nab man in Toyota Alphard shown driving dangerously on Karak Highway

Police have arrested the driver of a white Toyota Alphard who was videoed zipping recklessly between cars on the Karak Highway yesterday — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Police have arrested the driver of a white Toyota Alphard who was videoed zipping recklessly between cars on the Karak Highway yesterday amid the “balik kampung” exodus for Hari Raya Puasa.

Gombak district police chief Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said that the 43-year-old man was detained at the Gombak district police headquarters (IPD) at 2pm yesterday and is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

“The driver of this MPV was taken to the Narcotics Division of Gombak IPD for a urine test for drugs. The result was negative.

“He was also taken to the Selayang Hospital for a blood sample to test his alcohol level,” he said in a statement.

Zainal also said police are applying to remand the man from the Magistrates’ Court in Selayang today.

If charged in court and found guilty, the man could be punished with a jail sentence of up to five years and fined a minimum of RM5,000 and a maximum RM15,000.

As Malaysians prepared to celebrate Aidilfitri, social media users took to sharing a video that showed a white Toyota Alphard weaving between lanes from KM25.1 to KM27.5 on the Karak Highway heading towards Genting Sempah.