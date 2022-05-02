Agong, Raja Permaisuri perform Aidilfitri prayers at Federal Territory Mosque

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (centre) attends Aidilfitri prayers on the first day of Hari Raya at the Federal Territory Mosque in Kuala Lumpur May 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah performed Aidilfitri prayers at the Federal Territory Mosque, here today.

Their Majesties arrived at the mosque at 8.14 am, accompanied by their daughter, Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah.

Grand Imam of the Federal Territory Mosque, Muhyidin Aziz @ Saari led the prayers.

Also participating in the Aidilfitri prayers were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who arrived at the mosque at 8.07 am. Members of the Cabinet and deputy ministers along with their spouses as well as members of the public have also joined the congregation.

This is the first time the Yang di-Pertuan Agong performed the Aidilfitri prayers outside the Istana Negara.

Prior to this, Their Majesties performed the Aidilfitri prayers at Istana Negara following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) nationwide in the past two years.

The prayers were conducted in accordance with the new guidelines on the relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques and surau in the Federal Territories effective today following the government’s announcement on the relaxation of SOPs in mosques and surau.

Based on the new guidelines, the requirement to scan the MySejahtera QR code to enter mosques and surau, the use of a personal prayer mat and physical distancing between the congregants have been lifted.

In addition, everyone regardless of their vaccination status, except those in the high-risk group or who are under home surveillance order (HSO), are allowed to enter mosques and surau and the wearing of the mask is compulsory in mosques and surau but not mandatory in open areas or outsides of these areas (mosques and surau).

The Aidilfitri sermon, titled ‘Kemenangan Menuju Keredhaan’, among others, called on Muslims in the country to exercise self-control and complete the vaccination including booster doses and vaccinations for children to reduce the risk of more severe Covid-19 infection.

In addition, Muslims are also called upon to work together to enhance the brotherhood.

Before leaving, Al-Sultan Abdullah spent time exchanging greetings with the congregants.

The Prime Minister also spent time with the congregants.

Their Majesties left the mosque at about 9.15 am. It was followed by Ismail Sabri and the Cabinet members as well as deputy ministers. — Bernama